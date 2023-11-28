One killed in San Dimas shooting

A fatal shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood in San Dimas Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Hawbrook Drive, near San Dimas Canyon Road, around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to a report regarding shots fired, where a victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

There was no suspected shooter description available or motive leading to the shooting.

Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives were continuing their investigation into the shooting Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting was urged to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.