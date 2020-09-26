Officer Injured in Head During Confrontation, With Shots Fired at LAPD's Harbor Station

An on-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was injured in the head during a confrontation with a man at the department’s Harbor Station late Saturday, and shots were fired during the altercation, officials and several law enforcement sources told NBCLA.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital and was expected to recover.

The man involved in the confrontation ran from the police station, entered a vehicle, and was chased by other officers to the area of 18th Street and Pacific Avenue where the man was taken into custody, according to an LAPD officer at that scene.

Reports are Officer is in stable condition. Enroute now to hospital https://t.co/KewqiylCud — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) September 27, 2020

The LAPD said in a statement on Twitter, “we can confirm that there has been an officer-involved shooting at LAPD’s Harbor Station,” and Chief Michel Moore Tweeted, “reports are Officer is in stable condition. Enroute now to hospital.”

There were conflicting reports about the nature of the officer’s injury in the minutes after the attack and shooting, with one LA City Councilman, himself a retired LAPD officer, describing the injured officer as having been "shot."

Other officials said it appeared the officer was struck in the head at the same moment a second officer was firing at the alleged attacker.

It happened just before 10:00 p.m. in or near the lobby of the Harbor Station, located at 2175 John S. Gibson Blvd. The lobbies of LAPD stations have often been closed to the public in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic.