LAPD raises, bonuses will cost at least $384 million

The new tentative labor agreement between the City of LA and most of its police officers could cost taxpayers an additional $384 million over the next four years, according to an analysis provided to the City Council ahead of a vote on the officers' new contract.

The LAPD, which already costs nearly $1.9 billion annually (already the largest single line-item expenditure in the City budget), has been losing officers in recent years to retirements and transfers faster than it can hire, with staffing briefly dropping below 9,000 in recent weeks, the fewest officers on the payroll in decades.

The analysis from the City Administrative Officer recommends the Council vote to approve the agreement:

"By simultaneously increasing starting salaries and adding retention pay for officers with less than ten years of service, the proposed You will provide greater incentive for newly minted officers to remain with the LAPD, which will have an immediate impact on recruitment and retention," wrote City Administrative Officer Matt Szabo (scroll down for memo below).

In an email Councilman Bob Blumenfield's office said, “To meet our hiring goals, we need to retain the officers we train. It’s unacceptable that other cities simply poach our officers and it’s time for LA to be more competitive in terms of pay and incentives. If adopted, starting salaries will be much closer to our neighboring municipalities- this is a critical step toward meeting our LAPD staffing goals.”

By the numbers

The proposed contract would boost LAPD's starting salary from one of the lowest among local agencies, $80,436, to above the median, at $86,193, a 12.6% increase

New officers who graduate from the police academy and remain employed at LAPD for at least 3 years will earn $15,000 in bonuses, while officers who transfer to LAPD from other agencies and stay for at least 3 years will earn $20,000 in bonuses

Adds 12% general cost of living raises over 4 years, plus significant increases in retention pay for more experienced officers.

Not just the LAPD

Several other members of Council said they planned to hold a news conference ahead of the vote early Wednesday to discuss their concerns with the expense of the tentative contract and its fairness -- in light of other City employees' demands for higher wages and complaints about being overworked.

The City reported an average 21% vacancy rate across all departments earlier this year, and the incentives being offered to police could be seen as a roadmap for demands from other City employee labor unions -- that recently organized a one-day strike amidst contract negotiations.

Councilwoman Eunissess Hernandez was the lone no vote on the City's overall 2023-2024 budget, saying she was disappointed so much money was still being allocated to police.

“When we have a budget that has 25% of our money going to policing, we're not creating a budget that is reflective of our values and the demands that we get every day from our constituents,” she said earlier this summer.

The tentative contract for officers includes a new provision that the City can work on plans for non-police, unarmed response programs without first negotiating the terms with the officers' union, the Los Angeles Police Protective League. The 2023-2024 budget has earmarked about $16-million toward development of these, 'alternative crisis response,' programs, double what was spent in 2022-2023.