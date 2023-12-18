People say pricey refrigerator compressors are conking out within a few years, sometimes just months

It’s touted as the latest technology in refrigerators. A compressor that keeps food fresh longer, lowers electricity costs, is quieter, and durable.

LG says its new linear compressor is tested to last 20 years. But some refrigerator owners, like Janet Moser, say that’s not what’s happening.

“It’s sort of like a ticking time bomb,” she said.

Moser’s Kenmore refrigerator stopped cooling after five years. A repair technician told her the pricey compressor, which is made by LG, failed.

“If I'm going to have to spend $1,500 to repair a refrigerator, and refrigerators are $2,000, what am I going to do?” said Moser.

Attorney Azar Mouzari said others are asking that same question.

“Thousands, if not tens of thousands. We have been inundated with calls,” she said.

Mouzari is suing LG, along with the parent company of Kenmore and multiple retailers that sell refrigerators with LG linear compressors. She said the compressors are defective and conk out within a few years, sometimes even just months. And when the compressors are replaced, she says they often fail again.

Even worse, Mouzari said the companies know the compressors are duds. In fact, LG has been sued over this issue before.

“We are alleging fraud. Because we’re saying it’s no longer a question of these retailers and LG not knowing what the issue is. They’ve known for over a decade now. And they’ve had multiple chances to remedy the issue,” she said.

Through her class action lawsuit, Mouzari hopes to extend the warranty of the compressors, possibly up to 20 years, which is LG’s promised lifetime of the compressor. She also wants to secure refunds for those who paid to replace their compressor.

“If it does want to sell the linear compressor, it needs to remedy it. To come up with a way the linear compressor can do its job for the state of 20 years,” Mouzari said.

The I-Team reached out to LG and the parent company of Kenmore. They both said they don’t comment on pending litigation. The parent company of Kenmore added that it’s currently not selling refrigerators with LG compressors.

As for Moser, Kenmore ended up replacing her compressor for free.

“I’m keeping my fingers crossed that the fix I got will last hopefully another 10 years,” she said.

But if it doesn’t, she’ll likely buy a new refrigerator, but a different brand.

If you have problems with your LG or Kenmore refrigerator, you can reach out to Azar Mouzari’s team.