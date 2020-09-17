Carjacking Charge Filed Against Man Arrested in Lynwood Search

Prosecutors Thursday filed carjacking, robbery, assault, and gang charges against man found by LA County Sheriff's deputies hiding in a yard in Lynwood after a search linked to last weekend's shooting of two deputies in Compton.

Deonte Lee Murray, 36, was arrested Tuesday night after he was chased and bitten by a sheriff’s patrol dog during a multi-hour search. Officials said Murray was discovered hiding near a trash can and chicken coop after leading deputies on a short high-speed chase and attempting to flee on foot.

The criminal complaint filed by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office also accuses Murray of personally using a semi-automatic firearm and personal use of an AR-15 rifle during the carjacking.

Murray was expected to make an initial appearance at the Compton Courthouse Thursday afternoon.

NBC4's I-Team reported earlier this week that multiple law enforcement sources said the stakeout that led to a car chase and later the search that eventually netted Murray was part of the investigation into the attack on two transit services deputies, who were shot as they sat in a marked patrol car at a transit station in Compton last Saturday.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the motive for what the Sheriff's Department described as an "ambush-style" attack on the deputies in Compton appears to center on a long running conflict between two local street gangs and law enforcement.