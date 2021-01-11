Newly Unsealed Grand Jury Transcripts Shed New Light on Sheriff Gun Permit Scandal

NBC Bay Area Senior Investigative Reporter Stephen Stock dug through more than a thousand pages of newly-released grand jury testimony from the Santa Clara County Sheriff pay-to-play gun permit scandal.
According to the transcripts, Santa Clara County prosecutors focused mostly on four concealed gun permits issued to Apple security personnel, and whether campaign contributions and a promise of free iPads for the Sheriff’s Office had anything to do with those permits being issued.
They also focused their questions on a San Jose Sharks hockey match attended by Sheriff Smith and members of her inner circle. The luxury suite they watched the game from was provided by a Smith campaign donor who was indicted in the probe earlier this year. He denies any allegations of wrongdoing.
Prosecutors called dozens of witnesses, mostly sheriff personnel or Apple employees.