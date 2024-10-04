LAPD

Next LAPD chief to be named Friday

Mayor Karen Bass set to announce her choice for Chief of Police following months of candidate screenings and interviews

By Eric Leonard and Andrew Blankstein

LA Mayor Karen Bass seen at a law enforcement news conference in a file image.
Eric Leonard/NBCLA

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was expected to announce and introduce Friday morning the person she has chosen to become the next chief of police, several law enforcement sources and officials told NBC4's I-Team.

The sources said they did not know for certain who Bass had selected, but said the finalists included former LA County Sheriff Jim McDonnell, Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides, and former Assistant Chief Robert "Bobby" Arcos, who left the LAPD in 2021 and has been working as the head of investigations for LA County District Attorney George Gascón.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

A news conference with the mayor is scheduled for 9 a.m.

McDonnell, who was an assistant chief at LAPD prior to his term as sheriff, was described by several sources as the, 'leading candidate."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The mayor had promised to make the selection by the end of September. Her office declined to share the names of the final three candidates and released little information about the evaluation process or the timing of an announcement.

Applicants for the job who were not selected as one of the three finalists were notified more than a week ago.

The City hired an executive recruiting firm to search for candidates months ago -- after former Chief Michel Moore accelerated his plans to retire and left the department in February.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Pursuit 27 mins ago

Passenger killed when pickup hits pole in Anaheim pursuit

Crime and Courts 11 hours ago

Menendez brothers' attorney hopes to bring them home by end of year

Dozens of applicants were evaluated by the firm, then the Board of Police Commissioners selected the three it believed were most qualified for the job and forwarded those names to the Mayor's office.

This article tagged under:

LAPD
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us