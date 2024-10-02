LAPD to step up patrols as Middle East tensions escalate at start of Rosh Hashanah

Southern California law enforcement agencies plan to step up patrols at synagogues and other houses of worship with tensions escalating in the Middle East at the start of Rosh Hashanah.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the agency intends to have a "strategic presence" at locations across the area.

"We present this visual deterrent, and to have cops close by if, god forbid, something was to happen," said LAPD Commander Steve Lurie. "It's going to feel like there are a lot of police officers around because there are."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The LAPD said there is no known threat to Southern California houses of worship, but it is preparing for demonstrations and protests.

In Beverly Hills, police issued a statement that indicated patrol will be increased to "ensure the continued safety of our community around synagogues and houses of worship during Rosh Hashanah and the High Holy Days."

The agency urged anyone who sees any suspicious activity to call 911 for emergencies or 310-550-4951 for non-emergencies.

"I don't think there's anyone in our synagogue that I attend that will have any difficulty focusing their prayers for peace, and for the well-being of our families," said Rabbi Abraham Cooper, of the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

After Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles at Israel, the Jewish state may increase its effort to eliminate Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Conan Nolan reports for the NBC4 News at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024.

Police said planning for increased security was underway before Tuesday, when Iran launched ballistic missiles into Israel. The attack caused few casualties and little damage, but represented an escalation of tensions in a long-running conflict.

Israel has vowed retaliation.

The two-day Rosh Hashanah holiday is a celebration of the Jewish New Year. This year, Rosh Hashanah begins at sunset on Wednesday and ends at sunset on Friday.

Yom Kippur, which falls on the last of the 10 days of repentance that began with Rosh Hashanah, will begin next week on the evening of Oct. 11 and ends the evening of Oct. 12.