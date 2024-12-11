Malibu

Franklin Fire grows to nearly 4,000 acres in Malibu

t is currently only about 7% contained .

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

The Franklin Fire burning in the Malibu area has grown to nearly 4,000 acres as of Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The fire first began on Monday night, growing to over 2,000 acres by Tuesday and remaining at 0% containment.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

As of Wednesday morning, the fire had scorched 3,983 acres and reached at least 7% containment, Cal Fire said.

Thousands of residents in the area have been affected, with some having to evacuate their homes overnight on Tuesday.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

As of Wednesday, there have not been any reports of injuries, but some homes were destroyed by the flames.

Some road closures and school closures remain in effect. Shelters have also been established in the area for residents, as well as small and large animals.

This article tagged under:

Malibu
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us