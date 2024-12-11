Franklin Fire grows to nearly 4,000 acres in Malibu

The Franklin Fire burning in the Malibu area has grown to nearly 4,000 acres as of Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The fire first began on Monday night, growing to over 2,000 acres by Tuesday and remaining at 0% containment.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire had scorched 3,983 acres and reached at least 7% containment, Cal Fire said.

Thousands of residents in the area have been affected, with some having to evacuate their homes overnight on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there have not been any reports of injuries, but some homes were destroyed by the flames.

Some road closures and school closures remain in effect. Shelters have also been established in the area for residents, as well as small and large animals.