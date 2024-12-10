$2 million park near LA River opens to the public

A newly renovated park near the Los Angeles River opened to the public Monday.

As part of an effort to improve the LA River Recreation Zone, the city made transformations to a local park to attract more visitors to the public space in Elysian Valley. Los Angeles leaders Sen. Maria Elena Durazo and Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez Quintero were joined by the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority to celebrate the opening.

“The leadership of State and local elected officials is transforming the Los Angeles River into a vibrant focal point that provides recreational opportunities and beauty to all parts of Los Angeles, leading the City into the future,” the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority said in a statement.

The $2 million project boasts a play area for children, picnic tables, seating areas, an ADA-accessible path and a river deck. The new space is surrounded by native plants and trees for a scenic setting.

The newly opened park is located at 2914 Knox Ave.

To learn more about the LA River Recreation Zone, click here.