Los Angeles

$2 million park near LA River opens to the public

The Elysian Valley Gateway Park boasts a river deck, children's play space and an ADA-accessible path.

By Karla Rendon

A new park located near the LA River opens to the public on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.
NBCLA

A newly renovated park near the Los Angeles River opened to the public Monday.

As part of an effort to improve the LA River Recreation Zone, the city made transformations to a local park to attract more visitors to the public space in Elysian Valley. Los Angeles leaders Sen. Maria Elena Durazo and Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez Quintero were joined by the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority to celebrate the opening.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“The leadership of State and local elected officials is transforming the Los Angeles River into a vibrant focal point that provides recreational opportunities and beauty to all parts of Los Angeles, leading the City into the future,” the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority said in a statement.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The $2 million project boasts a play area for children, picnic tables, seating areas, an ADA-accessible path and a river deck. The new space is surrounded by native plants and trees for a scenic setting.

The newly opened park is located at 2914 Knox Ave.

To learn more about the LA River Recreation Zone, click here.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us