How California Found Itself at the Center of a Perfect Storm for Unemployment Fraud

Data breaches, hacking and identity theft have come full circle during the coronavirus pandemic as unemployment reached unprecedented rates, creating a perfect storm for unemployment fraud in California.

The agency that pays out unemployment insurance to millions in the nation’s most populous state said losses due to fraud during the pandemic might climb as high as a staggering $10 billion.

How did we get here?

The NBC4 I-Team has heard from frustrated viewers since March who say the Employment Development Department has left them hanging. They report confusing applications, jammed phone lines and payments that never arrived because scammers ended up getting the money.

Part 1: How Big Is the Problem?

Here's an in-dept look at what went wrong and the fraud disrupting EDD. Randy Mac reported on NBC4 News on Monday, Jan. 25 2021.

Blake Hall is CEO of ID.me, the identity verification company hired in September by California’s EDD to help stop unemployment insurance fraud. He’s the person in charge of stopping what might be one of the crimes of the century.

What kind of challenge is he facing?

Since starting ID verification for EDD, Hall said they’ve found 30 percent of claims filed in California to be fraudulent. And, in a state of 40 million, there’s plenty of room for fraudsters to hide in a system looking to quickly get money into the hands of people in need.

Part 2: The Many Forms of Eligibility Fraud

Randy Mac takes a look at the fraud that has hurt Californians attempting to receive unemployment benefits during the pandemic, on NBC4 News on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

Eligibility fraud can be a major headache for Californians who actually qualify for unemployment benefits. And, there are several methods fraudsters have tried to obtain benefits that they don't deserve.

Investigations have been launched at assisted living centers where caregivers used patients in video chats with ID.me in an effort to claim benefits.

People have even tried masks to impersonate someone else. Others are more sophisticated, using computer-generated printouts.

Some have tried to dupe the system from behind bars. Investigators say infamous killers and other criminals are among the prison inmates whose names are implicated in cases of eligibility fraud.

"That also increases the wait time for legitimate folks," said Hall.

Part 3: The Global Reach of Identity Theft

Eligibility fraud still only makes up about 3 percent of the fraud caught by ID.me. Identity theft is the biggest drain, and it’s a global problem.

