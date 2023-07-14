12-year-old Vista boy locked in for USA Mullet Competition

It’s business in the front and party in back for Eoin Keffer, or, as he goes by these days, "Luscious Locks."

Eoin has entered himself and his golden mane into the 2023 USA Mullet Competition in hopes of helping those in need.

His mullet journey began a few years back when he decided to grow out his hair for fun. Once it was time for a haircut, he wouldn’t let his work go to waste and asked his grandma to give him an American staple and only cut the front.

“Most people that I come across say that it’s amazing,” Eoin said about reactions toward his mullet.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

While there are many actors and sports legends who have sported the iconic mullet, Eoin's inspiration of the haircut came from an idea to stay cool in the summer and protect his neck from the sun with his locks.

The USA Mullet Competition is a yearly showdown where people who enter the contest can submit photos of their hairdo to see who is crowned the Mullet Champ. Donations for the contest go to former NFL defensive end Jared Allen’s nonprofit organization Homes for Wounder Warriors.

Eoin's father and grandfather are both U.S. veterans, which make the competition that much more meaningful for him and his family, said his mother, Charlene Keffer.

Eoin eventually plans to follow in his mom’s footsteps and donate his golden locks to Children With Hair Loss, a nonprofit that gives free human hair replacements to children with medically related hair loss.

Judges will ultimately decide who is the Mullet Champ after all votes are cast. Voting in now open until July 17. Every voter is allowed one vote per 24-hour period.