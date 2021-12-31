los angeles county

2-4 Million Gallons of Untreated Sewage Forces Beach Closures

By City News Service

The release of approximately 2 million to 4 million gallons of untreated sewage into the Dominguez Channel has forced the closures Friday of some beaches in the Los Angeles and Long Beach areas.

Sewage in the Dominguez Channel, which terminates into the Los Angeles Harbor at the Port of Los Angeles, is expected to impact Cabrillo Beach, Point Fermin Beach, White Point Beach, Royal Palm State Beach and Rancho Palos Verdes Beach, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported.

"Closure signs will be posted in these areas,'' according to a news statement.
"Public health officials are advising residents to avoid contact with ocean water in the affected areas.''

Officials said water quality samples will be collected and that affected beaches will remain closed until water samples are confirmed to have bacteria levels within state standards.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day
at 800-525-5662 or publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach/.

