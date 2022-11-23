Anaheim

30-Year-Old Pedestrian in Crosswalk Killed in Anaheim Hit-and-Run

Police are asking the public's help in solving a weekend hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian.

By City News Service

California Highway Patrol officials Wednesday asked for the public's help tracking down a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian early Saturday.

The victim, 30-year-old Rick Dale Moore of Long Beach, was walking south on Magnolia Street in a marked crosswalk at Katella Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck speeding east on Katella, according to CHP Officer Mitch Smith.

Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators suspect the pickup is a late-model vehicle that is dark- colored and is possibly a Chevrolet, which would likely have noticeable front- end damage, Smith said.

Anyone who saw the collision or has any other relevant information was asked to call police at 714-892-4426.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

