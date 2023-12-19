Adelanto ICE detention center nearing permanent closure

The Adelanto ICE detention center is one step closer to closing after years of criticism from community activists who question the condition and treatment of detainees.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a 60-day tasks order, extending the closure date to Feb. 2024.

Adelanto is California's largest ICE detention center. The facility has only six detainees but can hold up to 1,940 people.

The GEO Group has owned and operated the Adelanto detention center since 2010.

ICE acknowledged there is no final decision on the closure and is looking into ongoing litigation, costs of maintaining the center and operational requirements for this detention center.

The Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice held a press conference saying they were disappointed by the delay of the closure, but are hopeful it will finally close next year.

"It shows to the whole country that we don’t need immigration detention centers as a system of making people go through this system of waiting out indefinitely," said Eddie Torres, a member of the coalition. "They don’t know when they are going to be released, they don’t know if they are going to be deported back to a country, they may not even know or recognize, because they’ve been here for so long."

The coalition, along with other activists over the years have complained that the facility has poor and unsafe living conditions.

They also allege physical and mental abuse as well as a lack of adequate medical care for detainees.

While Feb. 19, 2024, is the projected date for when the facility may close, activists say that date may still change, and they will continue to put pressure on the government to close it.

A spokesperson for ICE released a statement in response. “We are also very keenly aware of the impact to both government and contract employees at the facility. The 60-day task order provides both the government and the vendor the opportunity to evaluate all factors to ensure that appropriate accommodations can be made for both personnel, operations, and individuals in custody.”