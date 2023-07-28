Animal rescue cofounder sought after dogs found in deplorable conditions in Menifee

Police are in search of man running an animal rescue after investigators found more than a dozen dogs living under deplorable conditions in Menifee.

Philipp Durand, who refers to himself as a “world renowned dog rescuer,” is now facing up to 20 counts of animal cruelty. He cofounded Wonder Earth Rescue, the operation responsible for the dogs' alleged mistreatment, alongside Sandrine Casterra, who was arrested on Friday.

The dogs were found stuffed in a single-room shed inside of a building at Wooden Nickel Ranch in Menifee. Some of the dogs were chained to the walls of the shed with no ventilation and only a couple of small fans to cool them off.

Investigators with Animal Friends of the Valley confiscated the dogs after getting a call about the conditions they were being kept in. There were multiple attempts to work with the Wonder Earth Rescue, which was caring for multiple dogs and three horses, but officials say conditions never improved.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“Us as animal control, we see animals as regular police officers see children. You want to treat your animals as you would treat your own kid,” said Michael Porter from Animal Friends of the Valley.

Tom Fuhrman is the owner of Wooden Nickel Ranch and says he had no idea just how many animals Durand was sheltering because he hid them from him and animal control officers.

“He’s not an honest person. He’s a scam artist,” Fuhrman said.

Fuhrman said he filed a lien against Durand’s horses because Durand owed him $1,000 in unpaid rent, but he claims Durand removed the horses out of the property in the middle of the night before he could be reached.

Durand along with the three missing horses are still being sought by investigators. Any information regarding Durand or the animals should be reported to the Menifee Police Department.