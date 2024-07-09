Crime and Courts

Attorney Mark Geragos joins Hunter Biden defense in LA

A notice filed in court says Geragos and 2 of his associates will join the team defending Biden on tax charges

By Eric Leonard

Noted attorney Mark Geragos has joined Hunter Biden's legal team in Los Angeles, where the President's son faces tax charges, according to court records.

A notice filed in US District Court said Geragos and 2 other attorneys at Geragos' downtown law firm would represent Biden, who is set to go on trial in September.

Geragos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hunter Biden's trial had been set to begin in June but the judge agreed to delay the proceeding until September because Biden also faces trial in Delaware on a gun charge.

Biden is charged with trying avoid paying about $1.4 million in taxes, which he has since repaid.

The tax trial is now scheduled to start Sept. 5.

