politics

Beverly Hills City Councilman's Son May Be Let Off Early for Making Fake Social Media Account Impersonating Candidate

Adam Friedman was charged last July with one felony count of identity theft that was later reduced to a misdemeanor count, along with one misdemeanor count of internet/electronic impersonation.

By City News Service

Beverly Hills City Sign
Corbis via Getty Images

A son of Beverly Hills City Councilman Lester Friedman was granted a six-month diversion program that could result in the dismissal of a case in which he is charged with creating a fake social media account impersonating another City Council candidate.

Over the prosecution's objection, Superior Court Judge Wendy Segall ordered Adam Friedman, 37, to perform 50 hours of community service with a non-profit organization as a result of the diversion program.

The judge said she was "not going to order Mr. Friedman to declare a public apology,'' but noted that an apology would be welcome and indicated that she would then be willing to reconsider the required community service hours.

Friedman was charged last July with one felony count of identity theft that was later reduced to a misdemeanor count, along with one misdemeanor count of internet/electronic impersonation.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The younger Friedman was accused of setting up a fake online account for City Council candidate Sharona Nazarian while his father was running for re-election, according to a statement released by the District Attorney's Office soon after the case was filed.

The Beverly Hills Courier reported last year that the councilman denied that he had any connection to a fake Instagram account purportedly for Nazarian that included photos of District Attorney George Gascón -- who was facing a recall effort at the time -- along with captions including, "This man is a hero and doing wonderful things for the City of Beverly Hills and humanity!''

The councilman told the newspaper then that he and his campaign were "fully cooperating with the investigation.''
  

Local

los angeles county 22 hours ago

LA County Public Defender, Accused of Being US Spy, Detained in Venezuela

Celebrity News Jan 19

Leslie Jordan's Cause of Death Revealed in LA County Coroner's Report

Lester Friedman, who was first elected to the city council in 2017 and served as mayor in 2020, and Nazarian both won their election bids in June 2022.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

politicsBeverly Hills
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us