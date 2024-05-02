Fire crews battle Lynwood house fire after reports of gunshots

Firefighters battled a house fire in Lynwood Thursday afternoon following a response to a family disturbance from LA Sheriff's Deputies.

The person was reportedly suffering from a mental illness and was armed with a gun, according to Sgt. Valdez with the LASD Century Station.

When deputies arrived, the home at 4800 Olanda Street was engulfed in flames. Deputies also reported hearing what they believed were gunshots.

"I just heard the gunshots like from my house, you know what I mean? And just me being a regular nosy neighbor like everybody else, just wanted to come see," one neighbor told NBC4. "And it was just one of those things out of a movie."

In addition to the sheriff's department and firefighters, a SWAT team also responded to the scene. It's unclear if the man whose actions prompted the response was inside the home or outside, but deputies later located him and took him into custody. His identity was not disclosed.

Firefighters extinguished the fire just after 5 p.m.

