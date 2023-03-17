Border Patrol Arrests 2 Men Smuggling Nearly $1M of Cocaine in IE

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested two men who had nearly $1 million of cocaine in their vehicle near Murrieta. this week.

The two men, a 31-year-old and 42-year-old, were caught trying to smuggle in cocaine Wednesday morning near Murrieta, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release.

Two agents were patrolling Interstate 15 when they decided to conduct a vehicle stop on a dark-colored 2011 Jeep Liberty.

As they questioned both men, an agency K-9 alerted them that something was wrong.

The agents began to search the vehicle and found that both men were carrying 30 wrapped packages of cocaine that weighed 73 pounds, inside a duffle bag, according to the CBP. The drugs are estimated to be worth $991,500. The men were arrested on the spot and the drugs were given to Inland Crackdown Allied Taskforce (INCA) for further investigation.

“Criminal organizations go to great lengths to conceal and smuggle dangerous narcotics in order to make millions of dollars. This is done without regard to the health and safety of our communities. I am proud of our Border Patrol agents’ vigilant efforts to keep this poison off our streets,” Chief Patrol Agent Aron M. Heitke said in a written statement.