Cat rescued by Caltrans workers on 5 Freeway will be up for adoption

A wayward cat that was found by Caltrans employees on the 5 Freeway in Orange County will be up for adoption following treatment for its injuries.

The workers spotted the orange cat curled up near the center divider of the freeway mistaking it for a deceased animal. Upon further inspection, they realized the kitty was just frightened and injured, too weak to move.

The Caltrans employees acted quickly grabbing whatever articles of clothing they could find inside their work truck and took the cat to the Mission Viejo Animal Services Center for much-needed care. The feline's paws and nails had severe road rash from scurrying, as well as a limp on her rear left leg, a burn on her back and a scratch on her nose.

Caltrans employees rescue a cat they found on the 5 Freeway in Orange County. (Caltrans)

The cat was named Callie in honor of her rescuers.

She is expected to make a full recovery and will be up for adoption once she is completely healed and spayed.

The treatment was all thanks to Mission Viejo Animal Services Center's nonprofit DAWG, which paid for the cat's care.

"Sometimes it takes a village to help homeless pets in our community, and this is certainly the case with Callie," said Animal Care Supervisor Brynn Lavison. "We appreciate the compassion of the Caltrans employees, the hard work of Dr. Fahrtash, and the generosity of DAWG for helping to save Callie’s life."