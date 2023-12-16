San Diego County

Pet tortoise missing for month reunites with family thanks to San Diego firefighters

The firefighters got in touch with Mr. T's owners after coming across flyers that the family had put out

By Danielle Smith

A pet tortoise that went missing for about a month was reunited with his family thanks to some local firefighters.

Staff from Cal Fire San Diego were trimming brush near Hollenbeck Canyon Wildlife Area in East County when they found the 150-pound tortoise named Mr. T.

Firefighters picked Mr. T up and drove him to the firehouse, according to Cal Fire. They got in touch with his owners after coming across flyers that the family had put out.

"Mr. T's owners were thrilled to see him again as they have owned him for about 20 years, since the size of a hand," Cal Fire said in an Instagram post Saturday morning. "We are so grateful for the opportunity to reunite him with his family after his slow-paced adventure!"

