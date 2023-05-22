Deadly Crash Blocks Early Morning Traffic on the 405 Freeway

The southbound direction of the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass area is closed after a fatal crash leaves one person dead.

The crash happened around 3:36 a.m. on the freeway at Sunset Boulevard, according to the CHP.

Witnesses on the freeway reported that four vehicles were involved in the crash and that "a body in the middle of the freeway," according to the CHP.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity is not immediately available.

The CHP issued a SigAlert around 4 a.m., shutting down all southbound lanes just north of Sunset Boulevard. Authorities say they expect the freeway to remain closed until 7 a.m.

SIGALERT: SB I405 JNO WEST SUNSET BLVD, TRAFFIC COLLISION, ALL LANES BLOCKED FOR 3 HOURS; ALL TRAFFIC DIVERTED OFF AT SKIRBALL — CHP_LA_TRAFFIC (@CHP_LA_TRAFFIC) May 22, 2023

LAPD officers also shut down the Sunset Boulevard on-ramp to the southbound 405 Freeway, and traffic was diverted off the freeway at Skirball Center Drive.

City News Service contributed to this reporting.