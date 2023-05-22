fatal crash

Deadly Crash Blocks Early Morning Traffic on the 405 Freeway

Authorities are trying to pin-point the cause of the deadly accident.

By Bailey Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

The southbound direction of the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass area is closed after a fatal crash leaves one person dead.

The crash happened around 3:36 a.m. on the freeway at Sunset Boulevard, according to the CHP.

Witnesses on the freeway reported that four vehicles were involved in the crash and that "a body in the middle of the freeway," according to the CHP.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity is not immediately available.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The CHP issued a SigAlert around 4 a.m., shutting down all southbound lanes just north of Sunset Boulevard. Authorities say they expect the freeway to remain closed until 7 a.m.

LAPD officers also shut down the Sunset Boulevard on-ramp to the southbound 405 Freeway, and traffic was diverted off the freeway at Skirball Center Drive.

Local

Pasadena May 21

Cruel World Festival Ends Early as Severe Weather Threat Forces Evacuations

Pasadena May 20

Weather Threat Forces Music Festival Evacuation

City News Service contributed to this reporting.

This article tagged under:

fatal crashsepulveda pass
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us