Dodgers finally get their World Series parade, here's what to know

The World Series-winning Dodgers are returning to Los Angeles to show off their new hardware, the team announced on X.

The parade will begin Friday morning through downtown Los Angeles.

Dodger Stadium will host a special ticketed celebration. The team noted that going to both events will not be "feasible" for fans.

Los Angeles, are you ready for a parade?! #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/FZhhp1VB29 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 31, 2024

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This is the first World Series parade for the Dodgers since 1988 after the parade for their title in 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last Los Angeles team to earn a parade since the Dodgers was the Rams, coming off their 2022 Super Bowl LVI win.