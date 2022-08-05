Driver Arrested in Deadly Windsor Hills Crash

CHP officers arrested a woman Friday who they say caused a fiery multi-car crash in Windsor Hills that killed 6 people, including a baby and a pregnant woman.

Nicole L. Linton, identified by multiple law enforcement sources as a nurse from Texas, will be booked after she's released from a hospital where she's being treated for injuries she sustained in the wreck.

Clients at a Windsor Hills gas station watched in horror as a fiery crash left six people dead. Lauren Coronado reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Aug. 4, 2022.

The arrest was also confirmed by members of Linton's family.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Public records in Texas show someone with the same name as a registered nurse with a current, valid license.

The high speed crash happened around 2 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Slauson and La Brea Avenues and was captured by a security camera at a gas station nearby.

As of Friday morning the CHP said 6 people died in the crash and at least 8 others were injured.