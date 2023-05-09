Fire Breaks Out at Gardena Hardware Store

Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze at a hardware store in Gardena Tuesday night.

The blaze broke out around 9:17 p.m. at the lumber storage area of the building near El Segundo Boulevard and Normandie Avenue.

Flames and smoke could be seen shooting up from the building as crews worked to extinguish the fire. It took them about 20 minutes to do so.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.