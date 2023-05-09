Gardena

Fire Breaks Out at Gardena Hardware Store

By Staff Reports

NBC4

Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze at a hardware store in Gardena Tuesday night.

The blaze broke out around 9:17 p.m. at the lumber storage area of the building near El Segundo Boulevard and Normandie Avenue.

Flames and smoke could be seen shooting up from the building as crews worked to extinguish the fire. It took them about 20 minutes to do so.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Gardena
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us