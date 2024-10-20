Wildfires

Fire crews work to stop forward progress in Agoura Hills brush fire

By Missael Soto

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was working to contain a brush fire that ignited Saturday afternoon in Agoura Hills.

The Ramirez Fire was reported just after 4 p.m. amid an ongoing red flag warning for LA County.

The vegetation fire burned near the 101 Freeway and Agoura Road. No homes or structures were threatened.

As of 5:21 p.m., fire crews were able to stop the forward progress of the blaze and contain it at 5 acres.

Firefighters would remain on site until mop-up is completed, according to the City of Agoura Hills.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

