‘Food brings you together.' Chef Alisa Reynolds reimagines soul food with her Mid-City restaurant

Celebrity Chef Alisa Reynolds is looking to inspire the next generation of chefs in honor of Women's History Month.

Reynolds has cooked for President Barack Obama and many A-List stars. The chef is about to open her third restaurant and just released a documentary on soul food from around the world.

My 2 Cents on Pico Boulevard in Mid-City has been delighting guests with its reimagined soul food for over a decade. Reynolds honors her Southern roots with a healthy twist. Driven by her love for food, the chef says it took hard work and determination to get here.

"It’s like stepping into a hug or stepping into your grandmother’s house in a modern way. The food speaks for itself. I put my love into the menu," said Reynolds. "Being a woman, being an African American, Black woman, you don’t see often, you don’t see thousands and millions of Black restaurants."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It's a huge accomplishment for Reynolds as she reflects on where she started her journey more than 25 years ago.

"I want people to understand that if you are passionate about something to follow your dreams, and that’s what we do here at My 2 Cents every day, it’s very hard but it’s so rewarding," said Reynolds.

Reynolds released her eight-series documentary "Searching for Soul Food" last summer, which explores connections cultures share when it comes to food.

"Food brings you together, and I think that if we sit down and start to talk more, we can inspire us to be great," said Reynolds.

Chef Reynolds was nominated for a James Beard Award for the Best Chef in California category just as the second My 2 Cents location opens on Friday, March 16.