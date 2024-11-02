Long Beach

Four hospitalized after boat fire in Long Beach

Three of the seven people onboard the boat refused to be transported.

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple people were injured after a boat ignited on fire Friday off the coast of Long Beach.

Firefighters were called to reports of a boat engulfed in flames just after 7 p.m., according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The 30 foot boat was burning about 100 feet offshore on Queensway between the Queen Mary and Hotel Maya.

Seven people were treated for various degrees of injuries. Four people were transported to a nearby hospital while the three others refused transport.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The vessel was towed to a yard near Fire Station 21 in Alamitos Bay.

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us