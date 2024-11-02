Four hospitalized after boat fire in Long Beach

Multiple people were injured after a boat ignited on fire Friday off the coast of Long Beach.

Firefighters were called to reports of a boat engulfed in flames just after 7 p.m., according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

The 30 foot boat was burning about 100 feet offshore on Queensway between the Queen Mary and Hotel Maya.

Seven people were treated for various degrees of injuries. Four people were transported to a nearby hospital while the three others refused transport.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The vessel was towed to a yard near Fire Station 21 in Alamitos Bay.