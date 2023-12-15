LAX

Ceasefire protest near LAX blocks several streets that lead to the airport

By Staff Reports

Protesters are holding a rally near LAX asking for a ceasefire now.

This protest is taking place at the intersection of Vicksburg Avenue and W. 96th Street

Roads and intersections near the airport are currently being affected.

According to LA Airport PD, access for Uber and Lyft has been impacted. The 96th street bridge is being impacted as well.

