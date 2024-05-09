Los Angeles County

Fire destroys RVs at Mike Thompson's dealership in Santa Fe Springs

Authorities responded to the dealership in southeastern Los Angeles County after a possible burglary call.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Lauren Coronado

A fire destroyed more than a dozen RVs overnight Thursday at Mike Thompson's RV Super Store in Santa Fe Springs.

Authorities responded to a possible burglary call at about 12:30 a.m. at the gated property on Firestone Boulevard in southeastern Los Angeles County near the 5 Freeway. Several RVs were in flames when firefighters arrived.

Details about a cause of the fire were not immediately available. The property has several security cameras that investigators plan to check for video.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading beyond the dealership.

A manager told NBCLA that the damage estimate is about $2 million.

The family-owned and operated company started in 1972 and became a Southern California fixture with four locations in the LA, Orange County, Riverside and San Bernardino areas.

