los angeles county

Hacienda Heights Store Sells Mega Millions Ticket Worth Nearly $4M

The store will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the ticket

By Rudy Chinchilla and Danielle Abreu

A display holds Mega Million lottery ticket wagering cards at Ted's State Line Mobil station, Jan. 5, 2023, in Methuen, Mass.
Charles Krupa/AP

No one won the more than $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday’s drawing, but one store in Los Angeles County did sell a ticket worth nearly $4 million.

The ticket, which matched five numbers and is worth $3.97 million, was sold at Park’s Liquor on the corner of Seventh and Clark avenues in Hacienda Heights, the California Lottery announced. The winner has not yet come forward but has 180 days to do so.

The store will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The latest Mega Millions jackpot is now worth an estimated $1.35 billion, the second-largest prize in the game’s history and the fourth-largest in U.S. lottery history. Most players choose the cash option, which for Friday's drawing would be $707.9 million, of which about one-third would go toward federal taxes with possibly more for state taxes, depending on where the buyer lives.

Even as the big prize has increased, the odds of winning all that money have remained the same —one in 302.5 million.

Tuesday’s numbers were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and gold Mega Ball 9. The next drawing is Friday at 8 p.m. PT.

