Los Angeles Dodgers

Here's what Kike Hernandez had to say about Fat Joe at the championship celebration

The Dodgers' Kike Hernandez took a dig at the New York rapper during his speech at the team's celebration.

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

An ecstatic Kike Hernandez was not shy of letting his feelings be known on New York rapper Fat Joe during the championship celebration at Dodger Stadium.

Hernandez took a dig at Fat Joe, who he referred to as "just Joe" during his speech, saying that the series was already won following the rapper's performance in Game 3 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

"He (Fat Joe) came out and sang — and guess what? We didn't even need to play because after that performance we had already won!" said Hernandez.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

In the same speech, the Dodgers' outfielder praised Los Angeles rapper Ice Cube for his performance in Game 2.

Hernandez finished his victory speech with a shoutout to another Los Angeles rapper, Kendrick Lamar.

"Like Dot said, 'they not like us' baby!" said Hernandez.

Local

Dodgers 6 hours ago

Full speech: Kike Hernandez speaks on Fat Joe, Dodgers' championship run

MLB Oct 30

Dodgers' World Series championship parade, stadium celebration set for Friday

The Dodgers acquired Hernandez in 2023 after a stint with Boston Red Sox. He had spent multiple seasons with the Dodgers prior and was a part of the team that won the World Series in 2020.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles DodgersLos AngelesDodgers Stadium
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us