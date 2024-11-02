Here's what Kike Hernandez had to say about Fat Joe at the championship celebration

An ecstatic Kike Hernandez was not shy of letting his feelings be known on New York rapper Fat Joe during the championship celebration at Dodger Stadium.

Hernandez took a dig at Fat Joe, who he referred to as "just Joe" during his speech, saying that the series was already won following the rapper's performance in Game 3 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium.

"He (Fat Joe) came out and sang — and guess what? We didn't even need to play because after that performance we had already won!" said Hernandez.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

In the same speech, the Dodgers' outfielder praised Los Angeles rapper Ice Cube for his performance in Game 2.

Hernandez finished his victory speech with a shoutout to another Los Angeles rapper, Kendrick Lamar.

"Like Dot said, 'they not like us' baby!" said Hernandez.

The Dodgers acquired Hernandez in 2023 after a stint with Boston Red Sox. He had spent multiple seasons with the Dodgers prior and was a part of the team that won the World Series in 2020.