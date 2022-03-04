Police in Riverside are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 15-year-old boy on his bike Tuesday night.

Friends shared a video of their group rideout, which they say started off as it usually goes.

"We call it 'Bike Life'… 29 inch bikes… we ride every Tuesday here in Riverside," Brian Aguayo, a biking friend said.

Aguayo among the more than 100 bicyclists who rode with 15-year-old Javier Gonzalez that night.

"We thought it was a normal night until we get the text messages later on, 'A little kid got hit,'" he said.

Security video from a nearby business shows "Javi," as his friends called him, riding in the middle of Main Street near Poplar Street with three others around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The video is stopped before the moment a black pickup slams right into Javi, sending him and his bike into the air. The driver takes off.

"I don’t know how people do that — he’s a little kid," friend Jeremiah White said. "You don’t even check on him to see if he’s okay?"

The other bicyclists are seen running to help Javi, but he did not survive.

Those in the biking community rode from downtown Riverside Thursday to where Javi died to remember him.

"That’s how we are, we let everybody join our club," friend Edgar Lopez said. "There’s a lot of kids."

They are vowing to look out for that hit-and-run driver still at large and promising to keep an eye on each other, especially their youngest members.

"Right now, we are telling each other if you guys need rides just make sure to call any older person," Aguayo said. "We are all willing to give each other rides help out the youngsters."