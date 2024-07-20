LA County Superior Court hit by ransomware attack

The Superior Court of Los Angeles County announced that the Court's internal systems were victim to a ransomware attack Friday morning.

The Court disabled its network systems in defense and will remain disabled through the weekend as they fix the issue.

In a statement issued Friday night, the Superior Court system said "Multiple agencies including the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services are now investigating the breach and looking to minimize any damage,"

The cyber attack was detected quickly as a result of years of cybersecurity infrastructure upgrades, according to the Court.

The attack is believed to be unrelated to Thursday's Crowdstrike outage that affected airlines, hospitals and other businesses.

Microsoft confirmed Thursday night that users could not access various Microsoft 365 apps and services. The outage was linked to a cybersecurity firm's software update on Microsoft Windows computers.

According to the Court, the preliminary investigation shows no evidence of court user's data being compromised.