Cybersecurity

LA County Superior Court hit by ransomware attack

The attack is believed to be unrelated to the Crowdstrike issue, according to the Court.

By Missael Soto

Los Angeles Superior Court Stanley Mosk Courthouse March 2, 2004 in Los Angeles Hills, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Superior Court of Los Angeles County announced that the Court's internal systems were victim to a ransomware attack Friday morning.

The Court disabled its network systems in defense and will remain disabled through the weekend as they fix the issue.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

In a statement issued Friday night, the Superior Court system said "Multiple agencies including the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services are now investigating the breach and looking to minimize any damage,"

The cyber attack was detected quickly as a result of years of cybersecurity infrastructure upgrades, according to the Court.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The attack is believed to be unrelated to Thursday's Crowdstrike outage that affected airlines, hospitals and other businesses.

Microsoft confirmed Thursday night that users could not access various Microsoft 365 apps and services. The outage was linked to a cybersecurity firm's software update on Microsoft Windows computers.

According to the Court, the preliminary investigation shows no evidence of court user's data being compromised.

This article tagged under:

CybersecurityLA County
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us