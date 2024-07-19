Major Microsoft outage affecting users worldwide

Microsoft was experiencing an outage affecting users worldwide Thursday night, affecting various organizations and companies, including airlines, across the globe.

Microsoft confirmed that as of 10:59 p.m. UTC, users were unable to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services.

Multiple tech companies and airlines reported the outage was affecting their services.

Frontier Airlines grounded their planes following the outage.

Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted. We appreciate your patience. — Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) July 19, 2024

Another budget airliner, Sun County Airlines, also confirmed it was affected the issue.

"One of our information vendors is experiencing a global outage affecting multiple airlines. As a result, some of our services are temporarily unavailable," the company said.

One of our information vendors is experiencing a global outage affecting multiple airlines. As a result, some of our services are temporarily unavailable. We are working with the third party to resolve this issue as quickly as possible and appreciate your patience. — Sun Country Airlines (@SunCountryAir) July 19, 2024

NBC4 and other news outlets users of Microsoft were also affected by the outages.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department told NBC4 that its system was not affected by the outages, adding 911 call services continue to work.