Los Angeles

LAPD Bust Retail Theft Ring

The LAPD arrested 18 individuals involved with an LA retail theft ring that was busted Sunday.

By The Associated Press

Eighteen people were arrested when Los Angeles police busted an organized crime ring that targeted clothing and shoe stores as recently as last week, authorities said.

The suspects ranged in age from 15 to 20 and were linked to retail thefts at chain stores Thursday and Friday where about $23,000 worth of goods were stolen, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They were likely involved in at least 14 earlier incidents, with stolen goods valued at $90,000, police said Saturday.

Inglewood Nov 29

Inglewood Car Wash Fined More Than $900K for Wage Theft Violations

cargo theft Nov 17

Authorities to Announce Results of Year-Long Cargo Train Thefts Investigation

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The department did not identify the suspects or the retailers that were hit.

The stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the retailers, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The investigation included the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesLAPDtheft
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us