LAUSD Tells Parents to Prepare for Possible Strike

LAUSD family and parents are on alert for a possible three-day strike that is scheduled to start on Tuesday.

The union representing workers, including custodians, cafeteria workers, teacher assistants, and other support staff voted to walk off the job this week, and LAUSD teachers have said they will walk out too in support of their colleagues, meaning campuses will close.

LAUSD District has told parents to plan and be prepared for this strike to happen, shutting down schools Tuesday through Thursday.

Leading up to this decision, there have been protests and rallies in support of this in front of the headquarters.

Saturday’s rally brought together in people supporting of the upcoming strike including the teacher’s union UTLA, standing in solidarity with SEIU to demand better working conditions.

The average salary of an LAUSD school workers is $25,000 a year.

This is what the SEIU Local 99 is asking for:

At least a 30% increase in wages

They want staff shortages to be addressed

Increased hours and health care benefits for part-time workers

Improved sanitation and maintenance on campuses

Here’s what UTLA steering committee member and chapter chair Ingrid Villeda told NBCLA about why it’s important to send this message of solidarity.

“For us having SEIU Local 99 ends with a just contract means that our students will have their parents be able to live better lives, if their parents are earning a little bit more money, our students will benefit from it, everyone can pay the bills, no one has to work three jobs”, said Ingrid Villeda, UTLA member.

The California Public Employment Relations Board has rejected LAUSD’s request for an injunction claiming a strike by SEIU Local 99 members was unlawful, however the board's decision says they do have a right to protest and continue moving forward.

Together, the SEIU and UTLA unions represent more than 60,000 LAUSD workers.

There is a possibility that if they reach an agreement the strike could be called off, but as of now it is still planned for Tuesday.