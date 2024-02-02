SoCal Weather

Long Beach residents brace for second round of storms

Neighbors in Long Beach are rushing to sandbag stations to prepare for the storm and prevent any more damage to their homes.

By Mekahlo Medina and Missael Soto

As Long Beach gears up for round two of storms, residents are rushing to sandbag stations in a bid to mitigate potential flooding that has already battered neighborhoods.

The sandbag stations, positioned at five fire stations citywide, have witnessed a surge in activity as residents anticipate a more substantial threat from the second storm.

Janelle Williams, a Third Street resident, recalls the damage caused by the initial storm.

"It was completely flooded," she said.

Another resident, Candacie Bruce, was trapped in a flooded elevator during the first storm and expressed the fear that she felt as water levels rose.

"When it didn't stop, I was really scared ... I did not want to drown," said Bruce.

Preparations extend beyond sandbagging, with crews actively working to clear gutters and drains in flood-prone areas.

The 710 freeway experienced flooding in various spots during the first storm. Caltrans said construction areas may have contributed to the issue but dismissed the idea of shutting down the freeway before a storm.

"It would be a huge traffic inconvenience to the motoring public to shut down a freeway on the idea that it might flood," said Michael Comeaux from Caltrans.

Caltrans said that if pooling or flooding occurs, they will respond by closing lanes or entire freeways depending on the dangers.

Residents remain on high alert, navigating the challenges posed by the storms in the hopes of minimizing their impact.

