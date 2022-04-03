Looking for a Summer Getaway? Costa Mesa Hosts Free AAA Travel Show

If you're planning a trip for a summer vacation, now might be the time to book your trip. As pandemic restrictions are lifted, the travel industry is starting to bounce back.

AAA hosted a travel show in Costa Mesa on Sunday to help SoCal residents plan.

Plenty of visitors to the travel show could list their cancelled trips.

"Ireland, Scotland," said traveler Linda Leday.

"Germany and Hawaii, I had to cancel," said Patte Alms.

Thousands of eager travelers just like them made their way to Costa Mesa, ready to take the vacation they've been waiting for.

"I’m 75 years old and I don’t know how much longer I have," said Sharon A. Catlett. "I’m doing as many trips as I can, as quickly as I can."

Travel is expected to take off this year as people take advantage of the lack of pandemic restrictions.

"150% more passengers are expected to fly this year, compared to last year," said Doug Shupe, AAA spokesperson.

Not even the high gas prices this year can stop those planning a road trip.

"52% of Americans plan to take at least one road trip this summer," Shupe said.

AAA's top three travel tips are:

Book your trip as soon as possible,

Consider travel insurance, and

Work with a travel advisor.

Those advisors will likely be excited to get back to it, after two years of light travel during the pandemic.

"It was a very scary time for me as well, like, 'Gee, I hope I have a job,'" said AAA advisor Carolyn Vandenberg.

Vandenberg said she lost nearly all of her clients in 2020, but she's certainly making up for it now.

"The phones are ringing again, because the world is opening up!" she said.

She also stressed the importance of a good insurance policy for those trips.

"At this point we recommend a ‘cancel for any reason’ where you can get 80 percent back or 100 percent back," Vandenberg said.

Travelers who had to cancel in 2020 learned that lesson for themselves.

"Never did travel insurance," said Leday. "Will this year."

And with that worry gone, people are ready for new adventures.

"The pandemic has done a lot to travel and I’m glad we’re able to travel now," said Catlett.