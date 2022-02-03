A North Hollywood man has been arrested in connection with several recent vehicle burglaries in Burbank, police said Thursday.

Michael White, 29, was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked on suspicion of burglary and identity theft, the Burbank Police Department reported. He was being held on $190,000 bail, police said.

On Jan. 18, several vehicles were burglarized near the 1800 block of Empire Avenue and the 1600 block of Maria Street, police said.

"The suspect entered each vehicle by smashing a window,'' police said in a statement. "Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the locations, which provided footage of the suspect and his vehicle.''

On Wednesday afternoon, Burbank detectives saw the vehicle and the suspect depicted in the surveillance video as he was driving through Burbank, police said.

"Detectives watched the suspect drive into the parking structure at 2301 W. Magnolia Blvd., where they saw him smash the window of a vehicle and take property from within,'' police said.

Detectives arrested White, and later served a search warrant at his home, where they allegedly recovered stolen items from the Jan. 18 thefts, "as well as property belonging to other victims of identity theft,'' police said.