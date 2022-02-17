Glendale police say a 47-year-old man was arrested three separate times within a span of 16 hours.

On Sunday a man identified as 47-year-old James Langdon of LA was arrested by Glendale police.

Police first arrested Langdon shortly after 3 a.m. when they noticed he was pacing in a parking lot before he allegedly ran across a crosswalk against a solid “Don’t Walk” sign. Officers attempted to approach Langdon for the violation when he decided to run.

After a quick pursuit on foot officers arrested Langdon and gave him a date to appear in court. He was transferred to a local hospital after requesting medical attention, and then was released.

Later that same morning at 9:30 a.m., Glendale police responded to a business where a man was allegedly to be trespassing. Police alleged Langdon was attempting to gain access to a closed part of the business with a screwdriver when an employee caught him.

Langdon was once again arrested, and booked for trespassing. He was released about three hours after being booked due to LA County’s emergency “Zero-Dollar” bail order.

He was given yet another date to appear in court.

Glendale Police

That same evening just before 7 p.m. Langdon was arrested for a third time by Glendale police. This time, he was arrested on suspicion of burglary and felony vandalism.

Officers responded to an apartment building after a report of a burglary. Residents had arrived home when they noticed their door was ajar, objects misplaced inside, and a man's voice yelling from inside their apartment.

When Langdon noticed the police he ran back inside the apartment unit where he barricaded himself in, police said. Officers made negotiations with him before he voluntarily exited the bedroom.

After some investigation the officers said Langdon allegedly caused an estimated $6,000 in property damage to the victim's apartment unit and complex.

After being booked the final time, Langdon remained in custody on $150,000 bail.