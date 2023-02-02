Man, Woman Seriously Hurt in Sunland Crash

Two people sustained serious injuries in a two-car crash in Sunland Thursday morning.

Rescue crews pulled a 45-year-old man and 75-year-old woman from their cars following the wreck on the 8600 block of West Foothill Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. The man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, while the woman was in serious condition.

NBC4’s NewsChopper4 helicopter showed the aftermath of the wreck, which happened just before 10 a.m. Two sedans could be seen with major front-end damage, both near a bus. Authorities said the bus was not involved in the crash and that no one aboard was hurt.

Foothill Boulevard was closed between Newhome and Sherman Grove avenues.