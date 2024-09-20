Multiple firefighters injured, airlifted in rollover crash on Irvine freeway

The California Highway Patrol was investigating a rollover crash in Irvine Thursday that left multiple firefighters injured.

The collision was reported around 6:45 p.m. on the northbound 241 Freeway just north of Portola Parkway,

An Orange County Fire Authority truck transporting firefighters swerved attempting to dodge a ladder on the road. The truck hit the guard rail on the toll road and rolled over, according to CHP.

At least 8 firefighters were injured, six of those with major injuries and two of them with minor injuries. The crew was transported to various hospitals.

The OCFA handcrew were finishing a 12-hour shift battling the Airport Fire, according got OCFA Fire Chief Brian Fenessy.

OCFA crew's main duties include performing hazardous fuels reduction projects and wildland fire suppression.

#IRVINEPDPIO - Our partners from CHP are investigating a collision on the 241 Toll Road near SR-133. The NB SR-133 is diverted to exit to Irvine Blvd. The NB 133 on-ramps are closed at Irvine Blvd. Helicopters are in the area assisting. #irvine — Irvine Police Department (@IrvinePolice) September 20, 2024

Several lanes were closed off prompting a SigAlert on the SR-241 near Tomato Springs Toll Plaza Ts. The 241 Toll Road is closed between Portola Parkway and the 133 Toll Road.