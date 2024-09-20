Irvine

Multiple firefighters injured, airlifted in rollover crash on Irvine freeway

The firefighters were finishing a 12-hour shift battling the Airport Fire.

By Missael Soto

The California Highway Patrol was investigating a rollover crash in Irvine Thursday that left multiple firefighters injured.

The collision was reported around 6:45 p.m. on the northbound 241 Freeway just north of Portola Parkway,

An Orange County Fire Authority truck transporting firefighters swerved attempting to dodge a ladder on the road. The truck hit the guard rail on the toll road and rolled over, according to CHP.

At least 8 firefighters were injured, six of those with major injuries and two of them with minor injuries. The crew was transported to various hospitals.

The OCFA handcrew were finishing a 12-hour shift battling the Airport Fire, according got OCFA Fire Chief Brian Fenessy.

OCFA crew's main duties include performing hazardous fuels reduction projects and wildland fire suppression.

Several lanes were closed off prompting a SigAlert on the SR-241 near Tomato Springs Toll Plaza Ts. The 241 Toll Road is closed between Portola Parkway and the 133 Toll Road.

