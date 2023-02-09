Orange County

OC Sheriff's Deputy Killed in Crash While Driving Home ID'd

By Rudy Chinchilla

NBC Universal, Inc.

An Orange County sheriff’s deputy died after crashing into a palm tree while driving home from work Thursday morning, leaving behind a wife and 1-month-old child.

Deputy Brian Haney, who worked patrol in San Juan Capistrano, crashed along the 25300 block of Railroad Canyon Road in Lake Elsinore around 5:15 a.m., Orange County Sheriff’s Department and Riverside County Fire Department spokespeople told NBC4.

“Today, Orange County Deputy Brian Haney tragically lost his life on his way home from a shift of keeping San Juan Capistrano families safe. I’m grateful for his service, and my heart goes out to Deputy Haney’s loved ones. His young family will need our strong community support through the grief,” Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said in a written statement.

Haney had been with the OCSD for six years, Foley said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyLake Elsinore
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us