OC Sheriff's Deputy Killed in Crash While Driving Home ID'd

An Orange County sheriff’s deputy died after crashing into a palm tree while driving home from work Thursday morning, leaving behind a wife and 1-month-old child.

Deputy Brian Haney, who worked patrol in San Juan Capistrano, crashed along the 25300 block of Railroad Canyon Road in Lake Elsinore around 5:15 a.m., Orange County Sheriff’s Department and Riverside County Fire Department spokespeople told NBC4.

“Today, Orange County Deputy Brian Haney tragically lost his life on his way home from a shift of keeping San Juan Capistrano families safe. I’m grateful for his service, and my heart goes out to Deputy Haney’s loved ones. His young family will need our strong community support through the grief,” Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said in a written statement.

Haney had been with the OCSD for six years, Foley said.