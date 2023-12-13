Officers accuse Pasadena Police Department of racial discrimination and harassment

Three Black police officers have filed claims against their department alleging racial profiling, discrimination, harassment and retaliation for speaking up.

Because the officers are still active members of the department, they chose not to speak about the racial discrimination publicly.

Instead, family members of the officers as well as their attorney, Brad Gage, held a press conference and spoke in front of the Pasadena Police Department.

"All of the Black officers that we're representing have experienced some type of racist comment or racial slur while working at this department," said Gage.

Kathy Crutchfield spoke about her daughter, 27-year-old Taisyn Crutchfield, a two-year veteran of the department who alleges she was wrongfully punished for intervening and trying to de-escalate a situation with an officer. Bodycam video from February of this year that shows the incident.

After speaking up about her treatment- Crutchfield alleges officers retaliated by not answering her call for backup while responding to a man with a gun in December.

"If Black police officers are threatened or physically assaulted what does that mean for members of the community," said Gage.

Kim Shelby explained how her son, 37-year-old Jarvis Shelby, a six year veteran of the department was allegedly assaulted by his commanding officer, claiming he put Jarvis in a headlock, causing career-threatening injuries this past August.

"My son is truly suffering, he’s hurting, because the job that he as a child wanted to do to help the community to bridge the gap has basically turned on him," said Shelby

Tiffany White, wife of 14 year veteran Milton White, claims the Pasadena Police Department tried to push him out after witnessing Shelby’s attack.

"This is a prime example that you are only valued as an African American police officer if you are taking Black and Brown people to jail and holding up the code of silence," said White.

The City of Pasadena released a statement in response to the allegations.

“There are at least two sides to every story, and complainants and their lawyers are free to take their side to the media. The City of Pasadena cannot respond in a public debate regarding the claims, as they involve personnel matters, which are confidential under California law. With that said, personnel complaints against any Pasadena police officers are investigated thoroughly and fairly, and all personnel throughout our ranks are always held accountable for their actions.”

The officer's attorney says they are all in the process says they are all in the process of filing lawsuits against the Pasadena Police Department and expects more police officers to forward with similar stories of racial discrimination and harassment.