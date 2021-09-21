Organizations Push to Get Latino Community Vaccinated Against COVID-19

There is a big push to get those living in Latino communities vaccinated against COVID-19.

Coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month, the push is being spearheaded by Covered California and the consulates of Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

William Santizo happened to be in downtown LA when he saw a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Olvera street.

“I just do it because I have the kids and my family so that's why i'm doing it,” Santizo said.

He says he waited until now because he wanted the FDA to fully approve one of the three emergency use vaccines. It's a common concern in some communities, says Dr. Jose Perez, Chief Medical Officer at South Central Family Health Center.

“Some people are hesitant because they feel the vaccine has not been vetted in the same way as other vaccines,” Perez said.

The South Central Family Health Center has partnered with Covered California and the consulates of Mexico and several Central American countries.

“Don't take the risk. Go get vaccinated because you can save your life and your family's life too,” said Violeta Carlota Sandino with the Honduras Consulate.

Although Latinos make up about 40% of the state's population, they account for more than half of the deaths from COVID-19, which is why there is such a big push to get this community vaccinated.

Even fast food chain McDonald's has started giving vaccines at some of its locations.

“We felt that the la community in this area would be very conducive to be able to help out since there's definitely a high traffic area near the airport and SoFi,” said Mike Keung, area supervisor of Mcdonald’s.

The idea is to go where the people are rather than wait for them to seek out a potentially life-saving shot.