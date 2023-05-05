One Dead in Downtown LA Police Shooting After Pursuit

A man was fatally shot by Los Angeles police early Friday in a confrontation that followed a brief vehicle and foot pursuit.

The shooting occurred around 12:50 a.m. near a freeway overpass in the area of 16th Street and Maple Avenue, just north of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, an Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said. Two women sought by police remain at large.



Officers began pursuing the three people in a vehicle shortly after midnight near Manchester and the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway. Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available.

According to the LAPD, officers noticed one of the individuals had a handgun inside the vehicle.

The pursuit exited the freeway, with the driver traveling at high rates of speed before transitioning to the eastbound 10 Freeway, then exiting at Maple and ultimately bailing out of the vehicle, police said.

The officers began chasing the individuals on foot and at some point, two officers opened fire on the man, striking him multiple times. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No officers were injured during the shooting, according to the LAPD. It was unclear if the man was armed or opened fire on the officers.