‘Haven't given up hope': 75-year-old Seven Oaks woman missing after Tropical Storm Hilary

The search continues for a missing elderly woman from the San Bernardino mountains who disappeared Sunday as Tropical Storm Hilary pounded parts of Southern California.

Christie Rockwood, a 75-year-old retired school district worker, hasn’t been heard from since the weekend when the storm rocked the region. While crews remain on the search for her, the woman’s family is staying hopeful for some good news.

“She thought it was going to be just a heavy storm,” said Ethan Harrison, Rockwood’s son.

He told NBC4 he last spoke with his mother via phone call Sunday evening.

Harrison said his mother didn’t want to leave her home since she thought the storm would be mild. He believes her trailer in Seven Oaks may have been washed away, but that has not been confirmed.

“She said the river crested and washed out the camping area,” her son said.

On Tuesday, search and rescue teams rescued more than a dozen people who were stuck in their neighborhood in the San Bernardino mountains after a flow of debris trapped them.

“Approximately 20 residents that remain on the opposite side of the Santa Ana River,” said Eric Sherwin of the San Bernardino County Fire Department. “They’re stranded again due to the loss of the road system that was washed away when the Santa Ana river overflowed.”

Search crews will continue their work Wednesday morning in hopes of finding Rockwood and any other person who is trapped.

“I haven’t given up hope yet but the only thing that hurts me is thinking she’s stuck in the mud trapped, cold and suffering,” Harrison said.