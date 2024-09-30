Simi Valley

Simi Valley mother of 5 fatally stabbed, boyfriend arrested

A 34-year-old mother of five was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Simi Valley, police said.

Simi Valley Police responded to a call of domestic violence on Friday at 830 California Avenue.

The reported party stated that her mother was being stabbed by her boyfriend who she resides with, according to police.

When officers arrived at the home they found the victim, Jessica Tinoco, with multiple stab wounds in the face, chest and abdomen. Tinoco was transported to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The accused attacker, 34-year-old Raymond Rivas, was arrested and booked into Ventura County Main Jail on charges of murder. Rivas was on Post Release Community Supervision at the time of the incident and was placed on a hold for violating probation.

